Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority has a new way to support small and growing businesses in Fredericksburg.
InvestFXBG offers loans of $15,000 to $50,000 for up to four years to businesses that are in critical stages of growth and meet the EDA’s goals. It will consider loans that fall outside those guidelines in certain circumstances on a case-by-case basis.
The EDA, which approved the program at its Feb. 10 meeting, had been offering grants to businesses in the 22401 ZIP code for such things as façade improvement until several years ago.
“It became clear that we needed to come up with a new and more innovative and more sustainable way to support small businesses, new businesses, growing businesses in our city,” EDA member Will McIntosh said. “What we came up with is a small loan program funded by EDA dollars that is designed to make significant investment at critical stages in their growth.”
He said the goals of InvestFXBG include providing capital for the attraction, retention and expansion of new and existing businesses that may not have access to conventional financing.
“We’re not looking to compete with commercial lenders,” McIntosh said.
The EDA’s other goals for InvestFXBG include providing loans that will:
- Support business and community investments that create jobs, with a special emphasis on jobs that provide life-sustaining wages
- Provide capital that increases business ownership and encourages entrepreneurship, especially among historically underrepresented communities such as women- and minority-owned businesses.
- Stimulate the redevelopment of underutilized and/or deteriorated commercial and industrial properties, particularly along the Princess Anne, Lafayette Boulevard, U.S. 1 and State Route 3 corridors.
- Leverage additional private capital investment.
Applicants can apply through the InvestFXBG website: fredericksburgva.com/301/InvestFXBG. The applications must be for businesses that are located in the city and are in compliance with the city’s taxes, permits, fees and regulations.
Those selected may be required to enter into a technical assistance agreement with the University of Mary Washington Small Business Development Center either before the loan is made or on an ongoing basis.
“It could be a very good process to go through,” Lee Murray, the EDA’s treasurer, said during the presentation. “There are a whole lot of things they offer that could be beneficial.”
Borrowers may also be required to provide an update periodically to the EDA.
EDA members have been working out the details of the loan program for several months with the help of the UMW SBDC, which provided technical assistance, and the Rappahannock Economic Development Corp., which helped with the underwriting.
“Our goal is to administer this in-house, which would cut out a third-party vendor as far as administering the loan,” said Murray. “Depending on the size and complexity, we may have to farm it out. If we do, those fees would be passed on to the borrower. Typical turnaround time is about 45 days.”
