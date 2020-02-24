A website, graphic design and branding company based in Fredericksburg has launched The Virginia Black Business Directory, an online directory for minority-owned businesses.
NIRAY LLC also plans to hold its inaugural Black Business Expo April 18 at Spotsylvania Towne Centre. It expects to hold at least two events annually, and expand into major Virginia cities over the next five years.
“This is an amazing opportunity to celebrate black entrepreneurship in Virginia,” said Ernisha M. Hall, co-owner of VABBD.
