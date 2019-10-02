IST Research Corporation, which is headquartered in Fredericksburg, has made Entrepreneur magazine’s 2019 Entrepreneur 360 list, which identifies “businesses that are mastering the art and science of growing a business.”

IST was ranked 296 out of all the companies that applied and were evaluated based on the analysis of 50-plus data points. It was the only Fredericksburg-area firm to make the list.

The small, veteran-owned and operated business was founded in 2008 and has with a workforce in 12 states and multiple countries. Its mission is to address some of the most urgent human security issues faced by the world’s vulnerable populations. And its flagship product, Pulse, enables clients to connect with and understand hard-to-reach communities by engaging them in two-way conversations.

Cathy Jett

cjett@freelancestar.com

