A Fredericksburg data analytics consulting and software company is one of 41 recipients of Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund awards.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that the awards, which total $2.51 million, represent advancements in five industries: clean energy, cybersecurity, data analytics, life sciences and unmanned systems.
Amruta Inc., which has its office in Eagle Village, received $50,000 for what the state’s news release described as a “Self-learning system for e-discovery, among large text corpus data sets to improve compliance, forensics, and customer service, using machine learning.”
According to its website, the company helps “clients benefit from rigorous data and information practices, profitable and cost-effective decisions, and efficient analytic platforms.”
—Cathy Jett