Fredericksburg Machine & Steel has changed its name to Viking Steel Fabricators.
“We no longer offer machining work, but are now 100% committed to structural steel fabrication, handrails and stairs, welding repairs, and metals fabrication,” said President Luke Breivik in an email.
The new name was chosen in honor of his grandfather, who emigrated from Norway to the United States and has an extensive Viking pedigree, he said.
Breivik also made another change recently by purchasing Spotsylvania County-based Virginia Architectural Metals, and adding their services to the shop.
“They are a long-established local business that primarily does ornamental iron, stainless steel and brass bronze rail, spiral staircases, and more unique decorative looking steel pieces,” he wrote.
Viking Steel Fabricators started as a machine shop in downtown Fredericksburg more than 70 years ago, and moved to its current location at 2202 Airport Ave. in the 1970s.
“My father was hired in 1985 to begin steel fabrication (beams and columns, etc) for commercial buildings as a part of the business. That coincided with the ‘boom’ here and as a result it did not take long for the fabrication side to be much more profitable business than the machine shop,” Breivik said. ‘Many of the buildings in Central Park have our steel in it. As time and technology went on machining and machine work struggled to keep up.”
Breivik took over the business when his father retired in 2016. He said that he tried different ways to make the machine shop profitable before deciding that it best to cease those operations and expand the company’s steel fabrication work.
Breivik said that President Donald Trump’s tariff on steel has affected his bottom line. Steel prices on tubing and pipe alone went up 40 percent, which affected contracts signed before the tariff went into effect.
“For example we are providing the steel for the Spotswood Baptist Church addition being built on Lafayette and it was 7 months between signing the contract and ordering the steel. A lot can happen to steel prices in that time!”