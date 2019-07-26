Fredericksburg's Department of Economic Development and Tourism has named eight local businesses as its 2019 Business Appreciation winners.
It started the program last year as a way to honor local companies. This year's theme is "Businesses who give back!"
Honorees are:
- Dynovis, 725 Jackson St. Christine Repp, its communications director, and her husband, CEO Brad Repp, are longtime supporters of The Community Foundation and the Fredericksburg community. She served on the Foundation's Board of Governors from 2012 to 2018, and is one of three board members asked to serve as president for two terms.
- Faded & Co., at 2215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Suite 100. Owner Antoine Carey opened the barbershop in January, 2016. He and his team have provided free haircuts for people at the Thurman Brisben Center, and he partners with several groups in the region, included FailSafe–ERA.
- Hirschler's office at Mill Race North, 725 Jackson St. The law firm and individual attorneys have supported the Community Foundation for many years.
- Katora Coffee, 615 Caroline St. Christian Zammas, who owns and operates Katora Coffee along with his wife April, offers programmatic support and advocacy for the Thurman Brisben Center, as well as in-kind donations to it.
- MANARC, Borne the Battle, 1008 Sophia St. This re-sale store operates on donations from the community with the purpose of providing support to established veterans organizations. It also partners with local businesses to raise funds for veterans.
- River Rock Outfitters, 915 Sophia St. Owners Keith and April Peterson initiate and participate in many fundraisers and clean-ups of the Rappahannock River and volunteer their time to Fredericksburg VA Main Street.
- Silver Cos., 1201 Central Park Blvd. Its foundation has grown since it was started by Carl D. Silver and been taken over by his son Larry D. Silver. Its most recent projects in the city include Loisann’s Hope House, which is named for Larry Silver’s sister, and The Maxine and Carl Silver Hillel Center for UMW Jewish students.
- The Free Lance–Star, 1340 Central Park Blvd. The daily newspaper annually raises more than $20,000 for the Rappahannock United Way in its workplace campaign. CEO Dale Lachniet is a Tocqueville Society member, which means he gives an annual gift of $10,000. The FLS also gives a generous amount of in-kind ads and space to the organization to promote its mission.