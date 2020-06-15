By STAFF REPORT
The big story coming out of May real estate numbers for the Fredericksburg area is constricted supply.
At the end of May, there were just 964 homes on the market for buyers to choose from—almost half of what was for sale at the same time last year, according to the Fredericksburg Association of Realtors. That represents a less than two-month supply of homes on the market at the current buying pace.
A market is generally considered healthy when it has a five-month supply of homes. This area has been experiencing supply shortages for a long time. The last time there was a 5-month or more supply of homes on the market was September of 2015. While the COVID-19 crisis did not start the inventory issues, it has certainly exacerbated it as prospective sellers are holding back due to concerns about transmitting and contracting the virus.
“Although the state is using a three-step phased approach to reopen, it appears the real estate market was one phase and BOOM,” said FAAR Board of Directors member Kelly Bradshaw Walker. “We had a slight slow period and now we seem to have busted wide open. Inventory is low, making it quite an impressive seller’s market despite the current pandemic.”
The market held steady in May, with some localities reporting slight declines in median price and units sold. Sold dollar volume was down nearly 3 percent in May, decreasing from approximately $224.5 million in May 2019 to just over $218 million this year. The decrease is reflected in nearly 7 percent fewer homes sold in May of 2020 versus May of 2019, with 661 last year compared to 621 this year.
Median sold price was up across the region as a whole to the highest level ever seen, coming in at $339,000. That represents a year-over-year increase of nearly 7 percent and was fueled by price increases in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
The City of Fredericksburg and the counties of King George, Caroline and Orange all saw price declines in May. Days on market, the time it takes from when a listing enters the market until it receives a ratified contract and is removed from active status on the multiple listing service, fell more than 9 percent, with houses averaging just 29 days on the market in May 2020 compared to 32 days in May 2019.
