By STAFF REPORT
The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce recognized and awarded two local legislators for their pro-business record at its 2019 Legislative Review Wednesday at 718 Venue in downtown Fredericksburg.
State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, was presented with its second annual “Senator of the Year” award, and Del. Bob Thomas, Jr., R-Stafford, received its second annual “Delegate of the Year” award.
Each year the Chamber uses its “legislative scorecard” to evaluate the 12 senators and delegates who represent the Fredericksburg region, which includes Fredericksburg, and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
This year, the Chamber staff tracked over 150 bills and evaluated the legislators based on their votes and patronage of the top 15 that will have the biggest impact, either positive or negative, on the Chamber membership, their employees and the regional economy. As the voice of the business community, the Chamber’s legislator awards are the best indication of a legislator who values businesses and free enterprise.
“The Chamber recognized Reeves and Thomas for introducing bold legislation around transportation and for consistently voting in favor of pro-business initiatives, which positively contribute to the regional economy. They are true champions for businesses in the Fredericksburg region,” stated the Chamber’s news release.
“Over 70 percent of our members are small businesses. Each year, we hear them tell us about traffic gridlock, the need for a skilled workforce, rising healthcare costs and other issues that limit their ability to support and grow our regional economy, said Susan Spears, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber.
“We are taking an active role in supporting these members by advocating on these issues. This year, we recognized Senator Reeves and Delegate Thomas for their work as partners in that effort. We will continue to hold our local elected officials accountable for their role in developing policies that either help or hurt our economy, and we mean business.”