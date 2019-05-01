The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for Leadership Fredericksburg’s 2020 Class.
“Leadership Fredericksburg provides motivated individuals with a unique opportunity to broaden their horizons—both professionally and personally,” said Susan Spears, the chamber’s executive director. “Our previous graduates are making a difference in our community while enjoying a tremendous new networking resource with their fellow alumni.”
Applications can be made on the chamber’s website, fxbgchamber.org, or by calling its office at 540/373-9400 or emailing Kyle Allwine at kyle@fxbgchamber.org.
The 27 people selected will attend an orientation session in September for the nine-month program. They will also receive a personal assessment and executive coaching session, learn skills to create a personal leadership development plan and mission statement, and have a trained program mentor from the business community.
In addition, participants will be assigned to teams to work on an Action Learning Project in which they will partner with an area organization to work on a project with community impact. Project presentations and the graduation ceremony occur separately in May 2020.
Leadership Fredericksburg has graduated more than 300 fellows since it began in 2008. The four teams from the current class of 31 Fellows will present the results of their Community Action Projects for the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and compete for a team prize at 3 p.m. May 9 at Lifepoint Church’s Spotsylvania Campus at 5050 Gateway Blvd.
The class will graduate at 3 p.m. May 17 at the University of Mary Washington’s campus at 121 University Blvd. in Stafford County. Lisa Wescoat, class of 2012 and executive director of marketing of NSWC Federal Credit Union, will be the commencement speaker. A celebration reception will follow the graduation.
There is no charge to attend the project presentations or the graduation ceremony. To RSVP for either event, call the chamber office or visit its website.