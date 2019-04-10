The spring edition of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s magazine and 2019 directory will be available in The Free Lance–Star Friday.
The chamber produced the content for the magazine. It partnered with The Free Lance–Star on advertising sales and the magazine was printed at the newspaper’s Print Innovators facility on Belman Road.
Chamber members will receive their business’ copy of the 100-page publication in the mail between Thursday and Monday and an online edition will be available on the chamber’s website, fredericksburgchamber.org, next week.
The edition will feature this year’s Business of the Year award winners, who will share their keys to success.
—Cathy Jett