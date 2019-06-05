The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce presented Stephanie Lyles with its Ambassador of the Year award and Mike Fidgeon with the Joseph L. Argenzio Award at the its member meeting June 4 at Gari Melchers Belmont in Stafford County.
Lyles, NSWC Federal Credit Union’s director of community engagement, has been one of the chamber’s ambassadors since 2011 and its Ambassador chair since 2016. Ambassadors play a critical role in the organization, and are often the first impression that a member has of other members. Lyles was cited for going above and beyond as an ambassador, and her positive, welcoming attitude and wealth of knowledge about the chamber and the community.
Fidgeon, CEO of MySoul, LLC, has been involved with the chamber since he participated in the 2009 class of Leadership Fredericksburg. He was elected class president, and went on to found the Leadership FXBG Alumni Builder to support continuous learning for graduates of the program.
In addition, he has served on the chamber’s board of directors since 2011, and was its chairman in 2014. He has volunteered his time on multiple committees and working groups that support the chamber’s vitality. More recently, he joined the professional facilitation team that delivers content and executive coaching for Leadership Fredericksburg.
The Joseph L. Argenzio Award was created in 2010 to recognize a volunteer for their continued commitment and tireless efforts above and beyond the call of duty in service to the Chamber. It is named for Joseph L. Argenzio, the youngest GI to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day. A great hero and quiet leader, Mr. Argenzio lived in the Fredericksburg region and had a special relationship with the Chamber in the final years of his life.
In addition, the chamber’s Network of Enterprising Women presented $2,800 checks at the meeting to both Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation and Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging on Aging as their 2018 charities.
The chamber also recognized Roxbury Farm and Garden Center for its half-century of membership and 90 years of service to the community. The Chamber will be planting a tree to commemorate the business’s long history and the impact it has had on the community.