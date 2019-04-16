Skin+Touch Therapy Spa will open its second location in downtown Culpeper today April 17, just in time for Spa Week and some grand opening and Spa Week specials.
The new location will be on the second floor at 254 East Davis St., which is near the train station, farmers market and Culpeper’s LOVE sign. It has five rooms and is staffed with a team of licensed therapists who offer a full range of massage, facial, and waxing services.
Owner Brian Lam renovated the historic William Cox Clockmaker and Silversmith building, circa 1839, at 714 Caroline St. in downtown Fredericksburg five years ago to house his first Skin+Touch Therapy Spa. It offers a full range of day spa services including massage, skincare, nail services and infrared saunas.
He said that he's excited to open his second location in another historic building in another historic downtown.
“I have always admired downtown Culpeper and its independent shops. The shop owners here have really curated and cultivated a unique and high-end experience. Being on Davis Street is a dream and I happy to be part of this thriving community,” Lam said in a news release.
As in Fredericksburg, Lam chose to renovate an older building in Culpeper because adapting historic buildings for modern spas is part of company’s core values.
“We exposed the original brick walls and opened the ceiling to show the original wooden beams of the roof structure. We embraced the building’s unique original features because they make a warm, inviting space, not like a generic office building. We take extra steps to keep the elements that make our locations unique, authentic, and local,” Lam said. The charm and history go a long way for a boutique spa experience.
Both the Fredericksburg and Culpeper locations will be offering $50 spa treatments during Spa Week, which takes place every April and October at participating spas in the United States and Canada. This year the spring Spa Week is running April 15–21.