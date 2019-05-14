By STAFF REPORT
The three companies in Fredericksburg’s Technology Zones have successfully met requirements in the first year of a five-year performance agreement with the city.
QRC Technologies, IST Research and ILM Corp. are all expanding, and were granted a 100 percent waiver on their business license taxes for the first three years and a 50 percent waiver for the next two.
Technology zones are designed to attract new business to the city and encourage the expansion of existing businesses that will make a substantial investment and create new technology-related jobs.
The city requires that existing businesses that apply for a technology zone incentive expand to create a minimum of five new jobs or make a capital investment of at least $125,000. The requirements are double that for a new business locating in the city.
QRC Technologies has expanded its headquarters facility to a 29,000-square-foot building at 1191 Central Park Blvd., and is advertising for Fredericksburg-based job openings. The company “designs and develops a host of open architecture radio frequency products and provides comprehensive integrated solutions primarily for government, military, and law enforcement agencies,” according to its website.
IST Research, an advanced technology company addressing security issues around the world, has expanded into roughly 6,000 square feet at 401 Hanover St. The company announced last August that it’s been awarded a $48.3 million,five-year contract by the Department of the Army to purchase IST Research’s Pulse Platform. The company is advertising a Fredericksburg-based job opening.
ILM Corp., a data-management company with many federal government clients, has expanded into about 8,000 square feet of a new 15,000-square-foot building in the Cowan Crossing development. The company had outgrown its previous location, according to President Jason Cohen.
The Fredericksburg City Council approved expanding the Technology Zone program boundaries last month to make the entire city eligible for this business-incentive program to help meet its goal of becoming an employment epicenter.