University of Mary Washington students and others have long expressed interest in having public Wi-Fi available in downtown Fredericksburg.
They’ll finally get it this summer, when the city launches a two-year pilot program to provide public Wi-Fi in Hurkamp Park.
“We’ve tried to work with a couple vendors in the past, and wasn’t coming together,” said Suzanne Tills, the city’s chief information officer and IT director. “We just now got the opportunity to do it in a cost-effective way.”
The plan is to use cable internet from one provider and access points from another wireless provider. The details are still being worked out, said Joe Cornelius, who will manage the project.
Once it’s available, the network will show up as an option on people’s cellphones, laptops or other electronic devices. If they select it, a disclaimer will appear that the network is being provided by the city and there is no guarantee that the connection is protected. Once they hit OK, they can use it, he said.
Vendors at the Fredericksburg Farmers Market at Hurkamp Park already have a 4G system that’s provided by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs. That isn’t available to the public or the market managers, who often end up being downtown tourism guides, said Wendy Stone, the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events Department’s division manager of finance and leisure.
She said people who stop by the managers’ booth at Hurkamp Park on market days are just as likely to ask where they can get a cup of coffee or find a good parking space as they are to use their credit cards to buy tokens so they can buy produce, meat and other goods from the vendors. Being able to access public Wi-Fi will allow them to up their customer service game.
“We’ve got landmarks that we can give them,” she said, “but it’s much easier to say, ‘If you’ve got your phone, let me show you.’ ”
Cornelius said that the hours public Wi-Fi will be available are still being worked out. It will most likely be turned off around 9 or 10 p.m., and then re-enabled in the early morning.
If the pilot is well-received, the city may consider expanding it to other parks.
“We don’t have a goal after the pilot,” Tills said. “This is a test-the-waters kind of thing.”
