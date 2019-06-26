A free class on the home-buying process and how to prepare for homeownership will be held Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, in Spotsylvania County.
The course, developed by the Virginia Housing Development Authority, teaches the key steps to homebuying. Industry experts such as housing/credit counselors, real estate agents, lenders, home inspectors and closing agents will share their knowledge during the class.
The class covers personal finances and credit, loan types, the loan process, working with a real estate agent, home inspections, the closing process and more.
For more information, contact Yolanda Williams of Caldwell Thompson Inc. Real Estate at 800/460-4284, ext. 836; or register at vhda.com/freeclass.