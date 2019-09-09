GCubed, a Stafford County cybersecurity and IT firm, has been awarded a $2.6 million Web Center of Excellence contract by the Department of Defense’s Joint Service Provider.
The Joint Service Provider was established in 2015 to consolidate the delivery of information technology services to more than 38,000 customers in the Pentagon and National Capital Region. Its Web Center of Excellence is a self-contained entity capable executing and supporting all functions required to provide web services.
GCubed’s contract team will develop, implement, and continuously improve/upgrade the Web CoE with rapid development and associated services in support of JSP customers.
“As this was GCubed’s very first contract back in 2014, it feels like we have come full circle,” Vernon Green Jr., GCubed Founder and CEO, said in a news release. The growth we have sustained all began with the Web CoE contract.”
