The U.S. Department of Labor has selected GCubed, a Stafford County-based company, as a 2019 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipient.

This is the second straight year that GCubed has received the honor. It is the only federal-level award that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire and retain America’s veterans.

GCubed is a veteran-owned, 8(a) business with defense, civilian, and commercial past performance. Areas of expertise include network engineering, cybersecurity, and program management. It has contractors across nine sites in the Washington metropolitan area.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

