Giant Food will donate 1,000 turkeys to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank on Thursday.
The donation is part of Giant’s contributions to five local Feeding America food banks for a total of 6,000 turkeys to help alleviate hunger across the Mid-Atlantic region. It will be held in conjunction with a ‘Hunger Drive’ held at all 163 Giant stores.
The drive started on Oct. 11 and will run until Nov. 28. During that time, customers can purchase Hunger Boxes that will be donated directly to the closest Feeding America food bank.
The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will each receive turkeys and Hunger Boxes from Giant Food.
