Giant Food

Giant Food is holding 'Hunger Drive' for food banks.

Giant Food will donate 1,000 turkeys to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank on Thursday.

The donation is part of Giant’s contributions to five local Feeding America food banks for a total of 6,000 turkeys to help alleviate hunger across the Mid-Atlantic region. It will be held in conjunction with a ‘Hunger Drive’ held at all 163 Giant stores.

The drive started on Oct. 11 and will run until Nov. 28. During that time, customers can purchase Hunger Boxes that will be donated directly to the closest Feeding America food bank.

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Capital Area Food Bank, Maryland Food Bank, Food Bank of Delaware, and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will each receive turkeys and Hunger Boxes from Giant Food.

Get our FredBiz Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments