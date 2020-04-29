GO Virginia Region 6 has received $1 million in additional grant funding for projects that will help the area’s economy through COVID-19 relief efforts.
The GO Virginia State Board, which is adding grant funding for all 21 of its regional councils, also modified its grant program to make it easier to invest in projects that will lead to economic resiliency and recovery. It reduced the match requirement to 50 percent of the grant request, no longer requires a local match, and certain projects now can be administratively approved, which will shorten the application timeline.
“Our economy is in need of immediate action in its recovery efforts,” said GO Virginia Region 6 chair William Beale in a news release. “GO Virginia Region 6 is excited to hear ideas from within the region on ways in which these funds can be utilized to lead recovery efforts.”
GO Virginia is a statewide business-led economic development initiative with funding to invest in collaborative projects that lead to high-paying jobs in each region. Region 6, also known as the Mary Ball Washington Regional Council, consists of the city of Fredericksburg, as well as Caroline, Essex, Gloucester, King and Queen, King George, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, Spotsylvania, Stafford, and Westmoreland counties.
For more information visit GO Virginia Region 6’s website: govirginia6.org.
—Cathy Jett
