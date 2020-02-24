The Hard Times Café in Fredericksburg has a new name and a new menu.

Owner Mark Clark has renamed the restaurant, bar and pool hall at 314 Jefferson Davis Highway in Lee Plaza after his father. It’s now Charlie G’s Steak, Seafood and Ribs.

The restaurant area has been renovated, the menu has been revamped—chili is no longer an option—and additional changes are on the way.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

