The Hardee’s restaurant under construction at 11825 Tidewater Trail is scheduled to open July 15.
It will feature the fast-food chain’s latest design and could employ 50 to 60 workers plus about six managers, said Boddie–Noell Enterprises spokesman Rick Rountree.
“We selected Tidewater Trail because of the large volume of people going into and out of Fredericksburg on Tidewater [Trail]. We also believe that area is underserved,” he said. “We look forward to becoming an active member of the community.”
Boddie–Noell is a family-owned company based in Rocky Mount, N.C. It has been a Hardee’s franchisee for more than 57 years, and is the largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the United States.
—Cathy Jett