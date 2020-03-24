Sponsored Content

We are compiling a list of list of local restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

If you're a business owner who would like to be included in this list, call 540-735-1948 or email Michelle Ditzler at mditzler@freelancestar.com

 

Click on the business name to visit their website.

Restaurants

Business Name Pickup Delivery Phone Address
example yes yes 555-1212 123 Main St.
Load comments