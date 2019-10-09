Hilldrup Chairman Charles G. McDaniel received UniGroup’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award at UniGroup’s annual shareholder meeting in Nashville recently.

The award honors a leader within the UniGroup network who has exhibited visionary guidance, a commitment to the customer and outstanding industry leadership.

McDaniel began working at Hilldrup when he was just 12 years old, and returned to work full-time after graduating from college. He eventually served as president and CEO of Hilldrup, which is headquartered in Stafford County, from 1976 to 2005. Under his leadership, the family-owned moving and storage company expanded to include eight branches throughout the Southeast and helped drive gross sales to exceed $100 million.

“Charles G.’s impact on Hilldrup, UniGroup, and the entire moving and storage industry is simply incomparable,” said his son Charles W. McDaniel, Hilldrup’s president and CEO, in a news release. “In me, his grandchildren, and frankly all of Hilldrup, he has instilled the importance of being the very best moving services company.”

Charles G. McDaniel also served as chairman of the American Moving and Storage Association’s board of directors and on the leadership board of its predecessor, the American Movers Conference, for a total of 22 years. In addition, he served as a member of the Virginia Trucking Association’s Board of Directors and as president of the Virginia Movers and Warehousemen’s Association.

Hilldrup, which got its start in 1903, operates facilities in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

—Staff report

