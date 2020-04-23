The three-minute Facebook video shows local builder Dan Sandoval offering advice to contractors about staying safe on job sites these days: Practice social distancing, wear a mask, wipe down your tools before sharing them with anyone else.
In just 24 hours, it had nearly 400 views. It’s just one thing builders are doing to adapt to doing business in the coronavirus era.
“The governor listed construction as an essential industry so we’re continuing to work on the projects we already had going,” said Sandoval, who owns Republic Home Builders of Fredericksburg and is the current president of the Home Builders Association of Virginia.
A virus pandemic is not something anyone had on their work schedule, but Sandoval said that like most businesses, the building industry is making adjustments and providing access to important information.
“We’re following all the OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] rules, including social distancing, wearing masks and bringing in one crew at a time,” he said.
Sandoval and other builders are coming up with strategies in scheduling subcontactors, who move from site to site and have their own schedules to maintain. There’s a certain order to the construction process, like the wiring has to be done before the drywall goes up, for example. Until now, you could have an HVAC crew and the fireplace guy working inside at the same time. New guidelines forbid that.
Having only one crew onsite at a time extends the schedule and adds another layer of planning.
“We had to slow the construction schedule,” Sandoval said. “We’re [also] seeing disruptions in the supply chain for building components, like appliances, or parts that come from China, light fixtures, plumbing supplies.”
To help construction workers conform to virus safety measures, the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association asked crews to pause work for at least 10 minutes last week “to educate workers on ways to keep themselves safe from coronavirus and to help flatten the curve.” The effort is part of an initiative being publicized by FABA and its state and national counterparts.
Closing their models is something many if not all builders have done already, which means turning to virtual or remote tours and appointments with prospective buyers, said Tom Schoedel, president of Atlantic Builders of Fredericksburg.
Learning how to do things differently is something the industry will be able to take with it into the future, Schoedel said.
“The silver lining to this may be that we find we are quite effective working from home, effective at building and selling homes under difficult conditions,” Schoedel said.
Pandemic or not, “people want to buy houses,” he said, and people in the market for a house are adapting, as well.
Building permit applications in the area do reflect a pull-back in construction activity. Applications in Spotsylvania declined as word of the pandemic took hold. For the seven-week period between March 1 and April 20, 2019, according to Community Engagement Director Michelle McGinnis, applications for single-family dwellings, including individual townhouses, totaled 119. For the same period a year later, the number was 112, a 6 percent drop.
In Stafford, Community Engagement Director Andrew Spence reported that county building permit applications for the same seven-week period were 166 in 2019 and 158 in 2020, a 5 percent decline.
“However, we cannot predict what may happen in the coming weeks regarding COVID-19 related impacts,” Spence wrote in an email.
That’s the challenge for Tim Hall, director of land development for Tricord Homes in Fredericksburg, whose job is to find land the company can acquire and build on down the road.
“The question is how far into the future we have to look. We just don’t know,” he said, adding that builders appreciate how local government building officials are helping builders work through the guesswork of these circumstances.
Schoedel said that business had been better than ever for Atlantic through last year and into this year—“super strong”—even two weeks into March.
“Then it was like someone turned off the spigot. Everything just stopped,” he said. “Then in the last two weeks, we saw our website traffic pick up—it was like people began to settle into this and gather their wits about them, and thought, ‘maybe we can still look for a house after all.’ We’ve sold six or seven houses in the last week and a half.”
Doing periodic walk-throughs with buyers is an important part of the process, Schoedel said. Now, an Atlantic representative goes through the house using FaceTime or Zoom as the clients sit at home or in their car outside the house. Together they build a punch list. Then, positions are reversed and the clients go through the house themselves with the company rep ready to answer questions by phone outside.
Schoedel said a saving grace for Atlantic and others is the strong run of new-home sales many builders enjoyed through 2019 and into this year. He said that thanks to this area’s military and government employment, it is less susceptible to the effects of economic downturns and slumps in the housing market.
“Employment really is the thing. If people feel secure in their jobs they’re more likely to go after the things everybody wishes and dreams for,” he said. For many people, that means owning their own home.
Another upside for the home builders is the overall lack of housing inventory right now because the market has been so strong. With some buyers of existing homes deciding to pull their properties off the market rather than show them to potential buyers, the alternative becomes new construction.
Real estate agents are helping clients work through that by working with them on virtual tours of their own to show properties to prospective buyers. Those sellers who decide to stay put are looking into remodeling projects, Schoedel said.
All things considered, Sandoval shares Schoedel’s market outlook.
“We’re cautiously optimistic about the future,” he said, noting that the strength of the market before the pandemic suggests there will be pent-up demand once buyers sense the start of a return to normal times.
Sandoval added that the impact on the industry will vary in different parts of the state, with those areas that are historically depressed likely having a longer period of recovery.
Sandoval predicts a change directly related to the pandemic may be that more people decide they want to escape more densely populated areas in favor of the more open spaces of the suburbs and rural areas.
New and changing trends may take time to develop, and builders should be ready when the time comes, Sandoval said. He sees business slowing around Lake Anna, where Republic has homes currently under construction, because it’s a second-home market for many buyers.
“Second-home and retirement buyers will pull funds from retirement accounts that don’t look so good right now,” he said. “How the stock market is affected will determine how they spend their money.”
Schoedel said he’s impressed by how cooperative, appreciative and grateful buyers are that builders are working through this—completing homes and doing what’s necessary to keep everyone involved safe.
“We tell buyers that their house is going to take a while longer to build and they understand, they don’t mind,” he said. “A couple of months ago, they might have had something else to say about that.”
