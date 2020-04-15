Regional hardware and home improvement stores are seeing a steady flow of customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and retailers say many shoppers are turning to new endeavors they’ve put off for years, or in some cases, have never ventured into.
“The whole thing is uncharted territory for all of us, it’s all so different,” said Kirk Dishman, store manager of Lowe’s Home Improvement in Fredericksburg’s Central Park. “We’re all trying to figure this world out together now, how to operate in this environment.”
To remain open to meet consumers’ needs, retailers have made adjustments to daily business operations, such as modifying operating hours, limiting customer contact, or taking on creative ways to deliver products either curbside or door to door.
Larissa Smith of Quantico works in Lowe’s lawn and garden center. She said she’s committed to serving the community during a time when most businesses have closed their doors and people remain sheltered at home.
“We’re here with a smile on our faces every day, helping people de-stress a little bit,” said Smith. “People are struggling right now, and having us here as an outlet for some of that stress has been a big help to them.”
Keri DeBernard, owner of Earls True Value Hardware in Chatham, said her business has seen double the number of customers it normally has this time of year, many of them anxiously taking on new projects.
DeBernard said people are buying “literally anything” in her store, to tackle long-neglected home improvement projects.
“They’re buying nails, brackets, a part for a toilet, working on their lawn mower, it’s just everything,” said DeBernard. “There’s no particular area they’re focused on; they’re shopping the entire store.”
Dishman agrees, and said shoppers today are leaning more toward home improvement projects, rather than buying expensive binge items, such as patio furniture.
“It seems where money goes now is being closely scrutinized,” said Dishman.
In the gardening section of Lowe’s, Smith said more people are interested in family gardens. She said many customers are buying large quantities of herbs, vegetables and gardening products.
“Everyone wants to start trying vegetable gardens more than usual, to be able to provide their own food,” said Smith. “That’s one of the biggest things we’re seeing right now.”
For those who wish to remain safe at home, many area home improvement stores offer delivery services, as well as curbside pickup for orders that are placed online.
“People buy paint, tell us the tint, we mix it in the store and it’s delivered,” said Elizabeth McDade, owner of Courtland Ace Hardware in Spotsylvania.
Masks and gloves were recently delivered to a senior citizen in the Mayfield section of the city by Lowe’s delivery driver Alex Eppard of Fredericksburg.
“I feel like I’m providing a valuable service to our citizens,” said Eppard. “It’s nice knowing a lot of our customers trust me and allow me to show up at their homes during [the pandemic], so they don’t have to come into the store and risk getting sick.”
In the smaller stores, owners are minimizing the number of customers allowed in the store at one time, for both the safety of the employees and the shoppers.
“We don’t allow people in to browse the floor,” said McDade, who like DeBernard, offers curbside service at the store.
“We’re one-on-one with our customers,” said McDade. “If there are four employees on the floor with one on the register, we allow three customers in the store at a time.”
As stores remain open and busy, merchants are taking extra steps to keep their employees healthy and safe.
Providing personal protection equipment such as gloves and masks, marking off social distancing areas, and installing plexiglass partitions at registers to separate customers from cashiers are a few of the safety precautions most retailers are taking. Frequent cleaning is another tool they employ frequently to fight the coronavirus.
“We wipe down every shopping basket, hand cart, anything the customer or an employee touches,” said DeBernard. “Door handles, registers, bathrooms, key counters, it all gets wiped down.”
McDade said her store makes its own in-house sanitizing wipes with a mixture of paper towels infused with commercial disinfectant, and every hour, her staff conducts a storewide sanitary wipe-down. At closing time at Lowe’s, store associates sanitize and restock the shelves, then thoroughly clean the rest of the store.
“We use a bleach mixture and other sanitizers to spray all shopping carts, terminals, PIN and signature pads, phones—anything people touch,” said Dishman. “Lawn tractor steering wheels, barbecue grill handles—everything gets cleaned.”
Dishman, who oversees 160 employees at Lowe’s, said those at a higher medical risk have all been placed on paid furloughs. Those who do not feel comfortable working during the pandemic, or those with child care or homeschooling needs, were all offered options for time off with pay during the pandemic, without fear of losing their jobs when they want to return, he said.
With a staff of 24 at Earls True Value Hardware, only two high-risk employees are on a leave of absence. One part-time employee from Courtland Ace Hardware’s pool of 15 employees has left the job, McDade said. The rest at both smaller hardware stores remain committed to helping others seeking a new project, or buying sought-after cleaning supplies for their homes during the pandemic.
“I have some phenomenal high schoolers who show up and work like no one I’ve ever seen,” said McDade. “They’re my family, and it’s important they stay healthy and strong. My utmost concern is for them.”
