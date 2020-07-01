Home Team Grill has shuttered in Eagle Village.
“Unfortunately, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we are sad to announce that Home Team Grill—Fredericksburg is permanently closed,” according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“We have loved the nine years of fun and friendship we had and thank you for all the support you’ve shown us,” the post states.
The restaurant let customers know in a March 16 Facebook post that it was suspending operations until further notice in light of “unprecedented circumstances.”
“COVID-19 is proving to be a serious matter that necessitates these changes for the betterment of our employees, guests and the community at large,” the company stated. “We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”
The chain’s two remaining locations—both in Richmond, where it is based—are still operating.
—Cathy Jett
