The Honey Baked Ham Company store in Stafford Marketplace will go out of business Saturday.
Owner Alan Borough said he and his wife Kim appreciate their North Stafford customers, and hope they will patronize their other locations in Fredericksburg and Dale City.
They made the decision to close the Stafford County store for good because of high rent, taxes and labor costs. Borough said sales began slumping there once they opened their Dale City location two years ago.
All employees at the Stafford store have been offered jobs at the other two locations, and gift cards purchased at the Stafford store can be used at the other stores.
Borough said all three Honey Baked Ham Company stores are practicing social distancing and offering curbside pickup.
