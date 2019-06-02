Amazon’s planned second headquarters in Arlington will have a major impact on the Fredericksburg area—but it won’t be due to an influx of residents.
Only about 300 of the 25,000 people that the company plans to hire over a 10- to 15-year period are expected to move here, according to a study by the Stephen S. Fuller Institute at George Mason University.
“We’ll probably add more than that in the population than from the jobs created by Amazon,” Curry Roberts, the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance president, told ACES Construction and Design Industries Group members during their networking luncheon Wednesday at Ristorante Renato in downtown Fredericksburg.
Amazon picked Arlington because it wanted to be near public transit, and the type of employee it attracts tends to be a 31-year-old who wants to live in an urban setting, he said.
“What it is going to squeeze us on is workforce, because they have a big demand for technology workers,” Roberts said. “In Northern Virginia, I’ve already heard from some localities up there that their employers are starting to lose people to Amazon, which means they’re going to have to reach out further for their workforce, for their labor, which is going to put pressure on us.”
Meanwhile, employers in the Fredericksburg region will need to find skilled workers to fill around 3,000 computer and tech jobs over the next five years, he said.
“There are only two ways to do it,” Roberts said. “You have to grow them or you have to attract them.”
He said that there’s been a shift in economic development from focusing on attracting companies to concentrating on attracting workers. That, in turn, can have an impact on a locality’s education system and the quality of life it offers.
“One of the big benefits for us was how the state structured the Amazon incentive package,” Roberts said. “There is no upfront funding for Amazon, which is the right way to build an incentive package. It had to be performance-based. What the state has done is throw a lot into workforce development and education.”
The centerpiece of Virginia’s proposal for HQ2, as Amazon’s new headquarters is called, was a performance-based, statewide investment in computer science and related programs to more than double Virginia’s tech-talent pipeline. The idea is that this will benefit tech employers across the commonwealth.
Out of this has come two initiatives that Roberts called the tech talent pipeline and the promise pipeline.
Virginia is building the first of those initiatives around five universities: Virginia Tech, Old Dominion University, George Mason University and Virginia Commonwealth University in partnership with the University of Virginia. They’ll ramp up class offerings in such things as cyber security, computer science and programming to provide students with skills that Amazon needs, although they could work for other companies instead.
“Fortunately, [University of Mary Washington President] Troy Paino and [Germanna Community College President] Janet Gullickson have gotten ahead of this,” Roberts said. “We actually started working with them back in December when we held two sessions with participants from K–12 school systems in the region and the private sector, talking about how to build a better pipeline, especially for STEM-related degrees, which is what a big chunk of the funding for Amazon is based on.”
He said that this will probably result in additional faculty, especially for computer science classes, at UMW, as well as dual enrollment in technology programs involving Germanna and the Fredericksburg, Stafford County and Spotsylvania County school systems. The goal is to fast-track students so they can get into the workforce sooner with a bachelor’s degree and some form of certification.
“Separate from that, the state has also funded an initiative called pipeline to promise. That goes for the high-demand positions within the region today, and the university is working on how we turn out more computer science, healthcare and teaching. Those are the fastest-growing, most high-demand positions in our region,” Roberts said.
He said that there will be discussions with the private sector and the school systems to design curricula so that it is not driven just by educational institutions.
“So we’re going to have a couple different benefits out of Amazon, I think,” Roberts said.
