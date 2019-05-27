The impact Amazon’s new headquarters will have on the Fredericksburg region will be among the topics at the ACES Construction and Design Industries Group’s networking luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, in the ballroom at Ristorante Renato, 422 William St.
Curry Roberts, The Fredericksburg Regional Alliance’s president, will be the speaker. He’ll talk about the impact of the new headquarters, which is scheduled to be built Arlington in an area that’s being called National Landing. He’ll also discuss the Tech Talent Pipeline Initiative, which was the centerpiece of Virginia’s proposal for the project. The performance-based, statewide investment in computer science and related programs is expected to more than double the state’s tech-talent pipeline, which will benefit tech employers across the commonwealth.
ACES events are open to the public, but are geared toward professionals in construction, real estate, engineering, architecture, economic development, and related suppliers and services.
The registration fee is $30 in advance and $35 at the door. To register, go to 6degreesllc.eventbrite.com.
—Cathy Jett