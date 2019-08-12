Travel and Leisure magazine has picked The Inn at Willow Grove in Orange County as the South’s top resort hotel.
It beat out two other Virginia hotels that made the top 10 list. They were Primland at Meadows of Dan, which came in at No. 5; and The Inn at Little Washington, which was ninth.
The Inn at Willow Grove was built in 1778 and reflects Thomas Jefferson’s Classical Revival style of architecture.
In her article about the winners, Travel and Leisure writer Lila Battis said that it, “oozes grandeur. But step inside and you’ll see how the property’s fresh, contemporary approach sets it apart. The design is warm and eclectic, with an edge, and overstuffed leather furnishings and vintage pieces mingle with animal-print accents and industrial items.”
This is the second time in three years that The Inn at Willow Grove has made the magazine’s list.
—Cathy Jett