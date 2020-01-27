IST Research received a potential $99.7 million contract to provide professional services for the State Department’s diplomatic security office in support of the Rewards for Justice program and national security mission.

A notice posted Wednesday says the Fredericksburg-based contractor will help the department survey and assess foreign target audiences. Rewards for Justice is the State Department’s counterterrorism rewards initiative that offers prize money in exchange for information that could help address international terrorism.

The company will also help the department come up with multiplatform tip lines and analyze and maintain tip data worldwide.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments