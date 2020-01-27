IST Research received a potential $99.7 million contract to provide professional services for the State Department’s diplomatic security office in support of the Rewards for Justice program and national security mission.
A notice posted Wednesday says the Fredericksburg-based contractor will help the department survey and assess foreign target audiences. Rewards for Justice is the State Department’s counterterrorism rewards initiative that offers prize money in exchange for information that could help address international terrorism.
The company will also help the department come up with multiplatform tip lines and analyze and maintain tip data worldwide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.