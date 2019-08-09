From winning a business deal to getting certified for “rescue” as a scuba diver, Cheryl Miller is not afraid of challenges, either in life or in business.
Miller is the newly named CEO of AutoNation — and her deep career in automotive will help steer the company on a course that embraces today’s business while seeking new directions, say company and industry analysts.
In 2017, Miller’s go-getter attitude helped AutoNation, known for its coast-to-coast auto dealerships, secure a partnership with self-driving company Waymo. The deal with the cutting-edge technology company sent AutoNation’s stock soaring to a new high.
At the time, AutoNation was one of 10 companies competing for the auto maintenance partnership, according to Shaun Stewart, CEO of innovation hub New Lab in Brooklyn, N.Y., and former executive at Waymo. But the potential deal with AutoNation was going nowhere — until Miller took the wheel.
“By end of day, we had a meeting scheduled. A week later, we were reviewing proposals,” Stewart said. “I’ve never seen a turnaround like it.”
After AutoNation snagged the partnership, Miller continued to manage it.
“Lots of people are good at winning a partnership,” Stewart said. “It’s another thing to see how a partnership performs once it’s inked. The continual support we had from Cheryl was impressive.”
Miller, 47, was born in Puerto Rico. Her mother is originally from the island while her father, from New York, served in the Army. He later worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
The family resided in Maryland, and then Virginia, where she went to James Madison University, earning her bachelor’s degree in finance and business administration in 1994.
Her older brother, Mike Scully, also is a CEO, of a credit union service company in Maryland.
“I grew up in a family that thought anything was possible, which is a great way to grow up,” Miller said.
Her automotive career began with Henrico County-based Circuit City Stores Inc., where she worked from 1994 to 1998 on financing for its CarMax division.
In 1998, she came to South Florida to join entrepreneur H. Wayne Huizenga’s company, Republic Industries, a predecessor of AutoNation. She later worked at auto-related company JM Family Enterprises in Deerfield Beach, and became its treasurer.
She rejoined AutoNation in 2009, and has been chief financial officer since 2014.
Today, she drives a Porsche 911 and a Jeep Wrangler. As AutoNation’s CEO, she earns a base salary of $1.05 million a year and is eligible for stock and financial incentives, according to a recent regulatory filing.
Miller leads 26,000 employees and operates 325 auto dealerships across the country.
The New York Stock Exchange-traded company recorded $21 billion in 2018 sales. Her challenge will be sustaining AutoNation in a weaker auto market than in the past few years, and keeping the company relevant in the industry’s changing times, analysts say.
But she has shown she can make the hard decisions.
Before leaving as CEO to become executive chairman, Mike Jackson tasked Miller with a restructuring of AutoNation’s operating structure. The headquarters reorganization took out $50 million in expenses, and included about 20 layoffs.
Cliff Banks, a longtime auto industry analyst in Fort Lauderdale, cites Miller’s experience in automotive retail as why she’s a good choice for CEO.
“She knows and understands this business. She’s well thought of in the investor community,” Banks said.
Banks said Miller also grasps AutoNation’s workplace culture.
“You have to be tough, smart and savvy to navigate that. There are a lot of strong personalities there, people trying to get to the top. She’s clearly shown she has a handle on that part,” he said.
In February, AutoNation had announced that former USAA insurance chief operating officer Carl Liebert would become CEO.
But four months into the job, Jackson and Liebert mutually decided the position was “not a good fit,” Jackson said.
Miller, who was one of the internal candidates originally considered, was named the new CEO on July 22.
In 2008 and 2009, Miller says, she had a “front row” seat to the financial crisis, a period when auto giants General Motors and Chrysler filed for bankruptcy and credit was curtailed.
But as a result, she learned how to navigate some of the worst business times in the industry.
The challenging time was a “great lesson in resilience and agility,” she said.
It taught her that “when things look bad, that doesn’t mean they’re always going to be. ... You have to deal with today while always having an eye toward the future.”