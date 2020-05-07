The Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday that it received another 59,631 initial jobless claims in the week ending May 2, a decrease of 12,857 from the number of new claims filed the previous week.
In the Fredericksburg region, Stafford County had 886 claims last week, down from 1,004 the previous week. That brought its seven-week total to 9,063. Spotsylvania County fell from 1,035 for the week ending April 25 to 824 last week, for a total of 9,083 since the week ending March 21.
Fredericksburg went from 272 to 250, for a seven-week total of 2,321. Caroline went from 240 to 175, giving it a total of 1,867; Culpeper went from 350 to 318, to up its total to 2,985; King George 113 to 99, total 1,107; Louisa 196 to 176; total 1,849; Orange 306 to 238, total 2,578; and Westmoreland 139 to 81, total 834.
—From staff reports
