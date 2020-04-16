The pace at which Virginians filed jobless claim benefits eased significantly last week from the previous two weeks, but the filings are still at highly elevated levels.
The number of week-over-week unemployment claims filed in Virginia fell by 29 percent, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
“The decrease indicates that initial claims volumes may have peaked during the April 4 filing week, following its dizzying ascent in late March,” the VEC said, noting that Virginia reported the ninth-biggest weekly decline in claims among the states.
The agency said 104,619 people filed for the benefits last week. That’s down from the 147,369 people who filed in the previous week and the 112,497 claims filed during the final full week of March.
Still, 410,762 Virginians have filed for benefits in the past four weeks, which is only 67,000 fewer than the average of all initial claims filed during the last three economic recessions.
Like Virginia as a whole, all localities in the Fredericksburg region reported a lower number of jobless claims last week from the week before. Stafford had the highest number at 1,468, down from 2,263 the week ending April 4.
Spotsylvania County fell from 2,296 to 1,380 last week and Fredericksburg went from 541 to 333. Caroline dropped from 435 to 279, Culpeper went from 698 to 478, King George 257 to 177, Louisa 452 to 292, Orange 589 to 411 and Westmoreland 181 to 129.
