JobZone will host a job fair from 3–7 p.m. Thursday at University of Mary Washington’s Stafford County campus, 121 University Drive.

Companies that will participate include AECOM, Boeing, Charles County Sheriff’s Department, Marine Corps Systems Command, Marine Corps Community Services, New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, Strategic Professional Resources, System High Corporation, SCCI, Border Patrol and PLUS.

The period from 3–5 p.m. will be reserved for the military and those with clearances.

The job fair is free, but job candidates can visit JobZoneonline.com to register, post and link their résumés. Updates on companies are available on the website, as well.

—Cathy Jett

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

