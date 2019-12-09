JobZone will host a job fair from 3–7 p.m. Thursday at University of Mary Washington’s Stafford County campus, 121 University Drive.
Companies that will participate include AECOM, Boeing, Charles County Sheriff’s Department, Marine Corps Systems Command, Marine Corps Community Services, New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, Strategic Professional Resources, System High Corporation, SCCI, Border Patrol and PLUS.
The period from 3–5 p.m. will be reserved for the military and those with clearances.
The job fair is free, but job candidates can visit JobZoneonline.com to register, post and link their résumés. Updates on companies are available on the website, as well.
—Cathy Jett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.