KD

An artistic rendering of Sand Dunes Lagoon, a new area coming to Kings Dominion's Soak City water park.

 Kings Dominion

Kings Dominion plans to open a renovated Coconut Shores area of its Soak City water park in May.

Upgrades include Lighthouse Landing, a multi-level play structure set in an oversize wading pool. It will feature two gigantic tipping buckets and more than 200 interactive features, eight twisting slides and more, according to a news release from the Doswell theme park. Just a few steps away will be Sand Dune Lagoon, a mini wave pool for little ones. It will have a depth of two feet and waves a foot high.

“The investment in Soak City demonstrates our commitment to being Virginia’s premier water park,” said Tony Johnson, Kings Dominion's vice president and general manager. 

Get our FredBiz Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

Tags

Load comments