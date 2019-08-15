Kings Dominion plans to open a renovated Coconut Shores area of its Soak City water park in May.
Upgrades include Lighthouse Landing, a multi-level play structure set in an oversize wading pool. It will feature two gigantic tipping buckets and more than 200 interactive features, eight twisting slides and more, according to a news release from the Doswell theme park. Just a few steps away will be Sand Dune Lagoon, a mini wave pool for little ones. It will have a depth of two feet and waves a foot high.
“The investment in Soak City demonstrates our commitment to being Virginia’s premier water park,” said Tony Johnson, Kings Dominion's vice president and general manager.