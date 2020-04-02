Eskimo Hill Landfill (copy) (copy)

A compactor maneuvers over trash at the at the Eskimo Hill Landfill in Stafford County on Monday, May 6, 2019.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-S

The residential side of the Rappahannock Regional Landfill and the Belman Convenience Center will be temporarily closed Sundays and Mondays, beginning April 5.

R-Board officials made the decision on Wednesday, citing reduced staff levels, employee safety and health precautions at both facilities for the modified schedule during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Stafford landfill, located at 489 Eskimo Hill Rd., as well as the city’s convenience center, at 1200 Belman Rd., will be open Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

—From staff reports

