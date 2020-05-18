The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Fredericksburg program graduated its 13th class of 31 fellows during a virtual ceremony May 15 on Facebook.
Barbara Gustavson, the class president and owner of Discover Next Step LLC, gave the address, and graduates recounted their journeys through the program.
The 31 fellows began their Leadership Fredericksburg experience last September with a personality profile assessment. Each month, community, business, nonprofit, political and educational leaders offered the fellows insights about their personal leadership journeys. In addition, each fellow was paired with a trained mentor from the business community who supported their progress throughout the program.
Prior to graduation, four teams from the class of 31 fellows presented the results of their Community Action Projects for the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad. Each team presented reports on their projects during the Project Presentations on Facebook Live.
Besides Gustavson, the Leadership Fredericksburg 2020 Fellows are:
Xavier Bates, LifeCare Medical Transports; Kiara Branch, Flatter, Inc.; Karen Carr, Atlantic Builders; Stacey Coolican, Davis Defense Group; Jael Cooper, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center; Sarah Dye, SimVentions; Randa Hayes, NSWC Federal Credit Union; Charles Hicks III, Mary Washington Healthcare; Casey Hollins, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; Summer Hughes, Mary Washington Healthcare; Michael Jewth, Dominion Energy; Stephen Kingsley, BB&T, now Truist; Kunle Lawson, University of Mary Washington; Laura Liddy, ECS Mid-Atlantic; Ginni Mastin, Matern Staffing; Kate Melton, Atlantic Union Bank; Karen Moschetto, Fredericksburg Academy; Elizabeth Ottarson, National Parks Service; Kim Pierpoint, Pierpoint Construction; Rebecca Purdy, Central Rappahannock Regional Library; Tiffany Ray, Germanna Community College; Devlin Reiley, Rappahannock Area YMCA; John Rogers, effectv a Comcast company; Sharon Roper, Fredericksburg Christian School; Will Rudich, Quarles Petroleum; Arlene Saitzyk, U.S. Navy; Paul Santay, Stafford County; Kathleen Steininger, Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation; Stephanie Terrell, RACSB; Timothy Zaegel, Lifepoint Church.
The 2020 program’s title sponsor was Mary Washington Hospital, and its gold sponsors were Atlantic Builders, Ltd., Atlantic Union Bank, LifeCare Medical Transports, Lifepoint Church, NSWC Federal Credit Union and Stafford County Government.
Applications for the 2021 Class will be available on the chamber’s website, fxbgchamber.org, this summer.
