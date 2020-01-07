Yims Icon Property LLC has purchased Lee's Hill Retail Center in Spotsylvania County from Falcon Realty Investments, LLC for $2.55 million.
The 14,500 square foot retail center is situated on 1.85. acres at 10651–10673 Spotsylvania Ave., and is fully leased. Tenants are McCormick Paint Works Company, Danny's Pizza & Subs, s'Lashay Boutique & Novelties, Wow!Dance Fit and All Video.
