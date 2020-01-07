Lee's Hill Retail Center

Lee's Hill Retail Center in Spotsylvania County has been sold.

Yims Icon Property LLC has purchased Lee's Hill Retail Center in Spotsylvania County from Falcon Realty Investments, LLC for $2.55 million.

The 14,500 square foot retail center is situated on 1.85. acres at 10651–10673 Spotsylvania Ave., and is fully leased. Tenants are McCormick Paint Works Company, Danny's Pizza & Subs, s'Lashay Boutique & Novelties, Wow!Dance Fit and All Video.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

