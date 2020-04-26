David Little’s three local tire and auto repair shops are open during the coronavirus pandemic, considered essential businesses because they help other essential workers get to their jobs.
But the Spotsylvania County resident knew that things would be slow because of the stay-at-home order, and he was right. Business at his three Little Tire Company Tire Pros stores—one in the city and two in Spotsylvania—is off roughly 50 percent in recent weeks.
With 29 workers among the three locations, Little knew that his workers would have idle time on their hands.
So when he heard Mary Washington Healthcare ask people to provide masks and other personal protective equipment, a lightbulb went off.
“We don’t know how to sew, and there were plenty of people around here who did rise to that challenge,” said Little, “but they also needed face shields, and we thought we could make those.”
Mary Washington Healthcare had instructions for making the shields on its website, and when Little called to check, officials there said they would indeed appreciate getting more face shields.
The warning he heard before jump-starting an effort was that tracking down elastic was the toughest part of the process.
“And they were right, as anything elastic is getting harder and harder to come by,” said Little, who quickly went out to local stores in search of something stretchy that could be used to secure face shields to a user’s head.
At a local home improvement store, he found marine bungee cord sold by the spool.
“I bought all they had, 85 feet, as it takes 15 inches to do each shield,” he said.
The next piece in the puzzle was the clear elastic to serve as the shield itself. Tutorials on making shields say the plastic binders used for papers and reports are a good source, as most have clear plastic sheets on their front.
Little bought a few of those at a local store to try constructing a prototype. He also picked up some plastic weather stripping to form the top of the shield that rests on a user’s forehead.
“I took the pieces, went to the shop and made one,” he said, adding that the process seemed simple enough to be a winner.
He acquired 500 report binders online and introduced the process to the crew at his Little Tire location on Princess Anne Street in the city.
“My guys, in slow times during the day, would cut the bungees and tie a knot in one end,” he said. “And when we could all take part, we set up an assembly line where we’d use razor blades to cut the clear covers off the reports.
Using a big display box and another table for the assembly line, Little Tire employees assembled the pieces. In just a few days, the staff had made and delivered more than 500 face shields.
“It’s been a feel-good thing for my guys,” said Little. “Like everyone right now, we all want to help the folks on the front lines, but don’t know how. This gave us a way to do something to help.”
For now, Little and his crew are holding off on making more as hospital officials say they have an adequate supply. He only used the city store to make them, but said that he could get more supplies and get all his crews working if the need arose.
Little noted that he’s made a few other adjustments to his business.
“We announced from the get-go that we would pick up and deliver cars” to keep customers safe, he said, with a handful of customers at each store opting for that. “We can also text a secure method of payment to customers so that’s a completely no-contact process as well.”
