Fredericksburg area craft breweries racked up six awards, include three for first place, in the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild’s 2019 Virginia Craft Beer Cup.
This year, 342 beers in 35 categories competed for awards. The judging took place Saturday at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond.
Local winners were:
- Adventure Brewing: first place for Black Sail Scotch Ale in the Strong British Ale category; and third place for Wicked Nymph Imperial Stout in the American Porter and Stout category.
- Strangeways Brewing: first place for Uberlin in the European Sour Ale category.
- Maltese Brewing Company: first place for its Barnfire Saison in the Strong Belgian Ale category
- Spencer Devon Brewing: second place for Pulchritudinous Brown in the Amber and Brown American Beer category
- 1781 Brewing Company: third place for König Fruhling in the Strong European Beer category.
—Staff report