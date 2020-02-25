Three information technology companies, one with offices in Fredericksburg, have merged to create a managed IT services firm with offices in four states.

FullScope IT in Annapolis and Fredericksburg is merging with The I.T. Workshop in Phoenix and Kincaid Network Solutions in the Albany, N.Y. area. The combined company will have more than 30 employees.

The staff and locations at all three companies will remain the same and they continue to offer nationwide service. The combined organization provides an expanded footprint, along with an increased depth of expertise, according to company officials.

“We decided to adopt the FullScope IT name as it better represents the full scope of innovative technology solutions we offer,” said Darren Patoni, president of FullScope IT.

—Rob Hedelt

Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415

rhedelt@freelancestar.com

