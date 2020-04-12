Though many companies are getting wiped out by COVID-19, there’s one franchise in the area that’s growing like spring daffodils.
It’s a franchise called Card My Yard Stafford, a “yard greeting company” planting messages in lawns. The service has seen increased interest as a way to send a personal message from a distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kara Colucci, who operates the business from her Stafford County home with help from the rest of her family, said a few different things are driving business.
“People are looking at ways to celebrate their friends in this strange situation we’re in, and our company can do that without putting anyone in danger,” said Colucci, who is also the assistant principal at Ferry Farm Elementary.
The biggest jump lately has been birthday greetings, especially for youngsters whose “in-person” parties have been called off to preserve social distancing.
But parents still want some pizazz for their youngsters, so Card My Yard can provide that with the large letters and decorative sign pieces that range from stars to balloons.
“We’ve heard from a lot of parents whose 7-, 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds had their parties canceled,” said Colucci.
She typically installs the stake-mounted letters and figures under the cover of darkness for families to discover first thing the next morning.
But there have also been messages like “A hero lives here!” or “Real heroes wear scrubs!”
Colucci said she’d just picked up a display that said, “Real heroes live here” from the front yard of a canine police officer and a nurse.
Colucci gives donations and reduced prices for many of her customers these days.
“We need to recognize these people working on the front lines” she said. “I think our hospital workers and medical staffs are feeling it. They need to know this community is here for them. If my little sign puts a smile on their face, I’ll put in a sign.”
She operates the franchise out of her family’s garage, and said she’s calling on husband Bobby and daughters Katy and Karoline more than ever to pull letters that have finished their 24-hour run in a customer’s yard and install new ones.
“We used to try to do it all after it got dark, but we’re so busy that now sometimes we have to do some of the taking-up [earlier] so we have time for the new installations,” said Colucci.
She said a particularly unusual request came in because of a coronavirus quarantine limitation.
“Someone called and said that they had arranged for a singing telegram that got cancelled, but reached out to us to see if we could sing when we put in a message,” she said. “We’re not professional singers, but my daughters and I sang ‘Happy Birthday’ at the home from a safe distance.”
Colucci said the signs she’s put at area hospitals typically go in near parking areas where employees can see them.
She said graduation season is typically a busy one for the yard message company, but it’s hard to see what this year’s will be like. Like canceled birthdays, some parents may turn to approaches like yard signs as a way to make up for a lost celebration.
The challenge of replacing the excitement of missed proms, graduation ceremonies and other end-of-school events isn’t missed on the Colucci family, because 18-year-old daughter Karoline will finish high school this year.
“I’m so sad that these youngsters are having to miss all that,” said Colucci. “You can bet that on May 30 we’ll be carding our own yard!”
