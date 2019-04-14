The U.S. Army Audit Agency has named Stafford County-based GCubed Enterprises, Inc. as a successful awardee for its SharePoint Support contract. The agency helps senior leaders assess and mitigate risk, and by providing solutions through independent internal auditing services for the benefit of Army soldiers, civilians and families. GCubed is a veteran-owned, 8(a) business with defense, civilian, and commercial past performance. Areas of expertise include network engineering, cybersecurity, and program management.
J.D. Newman, Inc. of Elkwood was presented the 2019 Grand Trophy for Fleet Safety in Virginia during the Virginia Trucking Association annual VTA Safety and Human Resources Conference April 3 at the UVA Inn at Darden in Charlottesville. This award is presented to the company that was judged to have had the state’s most effective motor carrier safety program during 2018. It had a Department of Transportation accident frequency rate of zero in Virginia and only two lost workday cases.
Hilldrup Companies in Stafford County won a Fleet Safety Award for having the lowest Virginia accident frequency rate in its class of competition last year.
J.D. Newman and Hilldrup also won Fleet Safety Certificates for having an improved safety record over the previous year.
Andy Butler of J.D. Newman, Inc. was named the Safety Professional of the year, and Steve Purks of King George County, who is a driver for Wal-mart Transportation in Mt. Crawford, was named the 2019 Virginia Truck Driver of the Year.
New Home Media purchased the 39,000 square foot warehouse property situated on 2.54 acres at 50 Joseph Mills Drive in Fredericksburg from Mid Atlantic Associates, LLC for $2,596,000.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty was recognized for the second consecutive year as a member of the Berkshire Elite Circle at the annual Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices conference in Las Vegas. The honor is awarded to the top 50 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.
Headquartered in Fredericksburg, Select Realty recently celebrated its four year anniversary as part of the brand while also opening its fourth local office at Ferry Farm in South Stafford. Its other offices are in Fredericksburg, Stafford and Prince William County.
Select Realty was also named as one of the Top 1000 Real Estate Firms in the nation by leading industry ranking reports, RIS Media Power Broker 1000, Swanepoel Real Trends Report and the T3 Sixty Mega 1000.
