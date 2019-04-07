Dog Krazy, an area independent pet specialty retail chain, was named Best Multi-Unit Retailer in the 2–14 store category last month during the eighth-annual Retailer Excellence Awards ceremony hosted by Pet Business magazine and the organizers of Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Fla.
The award recognizes a small to mid-sized multi-unit retailer that demonstrates an ability to maintain excellence in sales, customer service, merchandising and community service across all of its locations. Nominees should also provide clean, safe and professional environments for customers and employees while demonstrating care, concern and knowledge of companion animals.
Dog Krazy has one location each in Fredericksburg, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County and Richmond.
Cheri Litzenburg has been promoted to vice president at Cary Street Partners and works at its Fredericksburg office. She is a registered Client Service Associate, holding both a Series 7 and 66 licenses.
—Cathy Jett