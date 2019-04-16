The Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board has accredited Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy in Stafford County for the services of nonsterile prescription compounding.
The accreditation is awarded in recognition of the pharmacy’s commitment to meeting and/or exceeding national quality standards. It is good for three years.
Compounding is an integral part of the practice of pharmacy, and the demand for these customized medications increases every year. Compounded medications are prescribed by physicians, veterinarians and other legally authorized health care providers and are prepared for an individual patient by a specially trained pharmacist.
Dan’s Wellness Pharmacy, 418 Garrisonville Road, has been serving Stafford, Fredericksburg and Prince William for more than 12 years. It first achieved ACHC/PCAB Accreditation in 2013 when there were only three accredited compounding pharmacies in Virginia. There are now 15 others, the closest of which are in Northern Virginia and Richmond.
—Staff report