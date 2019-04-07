Stafford County defense contractor X Corp Solutions has secured Southern University and the Southern University System Foundation as the lead academic partner at the Cyber Security Center of Excellence that it is building at Quantico Corporate Center.
The 30,000 square-foot center will be the largest cyber security center in a Virginia HUBZone when it opens in August.
“The acquisition for phase two expansion is in line with several elements of strategic value to both X Corp Solutions as well as Quantico Corporate Center.” said Cesar Nader, CEO of X Corp Solutions in a news release.
The center will provide state-of-the-art classrooms and conference rooms where Southern University faculty and select students will work on cybersecurity research projects and collaborate on contract proposals with X Corp and other members of the American Cyber League.
Classroom lectures taking place at the Quantico Corporate Center can be beamed back to classrooms at Southern’s five campuses, which are in three of the largest cities in Louisiana. The Fredericksburg and Stafford communities also will have access to cybersecurity training, development and career opportunities through the Cyber Security Center of Excellence.
—Cathy Jett