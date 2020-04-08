The Logan’s Roadhouse in front of Spotsylvania Towne Centre has closed.
CraftWorks Holdings Inc., which owned the restaurant chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early March. It later told the federal bankruptcy court in Delaware that it was unable to keep operations open.
It closed all 261 of its locations, and fired nearly all of its 18,000 furloughed employees. According to Restaurant Business Online, their benefits, including health insurance, ended March 31. This means former employees do not have access to COBRA insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.