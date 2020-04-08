The Logan’s Roadhouse in front of Spotsylvania Towne Centre has closed.

CraftWorks Holdings Inc., which owned the restaurant chain, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early March. It later told the federal bankruptcy court in Delaware that it was unable to keep operations open.

It closed all 261 of its locations, and fired nearly all of its 18,000 furloughed employees. According to Restaurant Business Online, their benefits, including health insurance, ended March 31. This means former employees do not have access to COBRA insurance.

Tags

Load comments