Macy’s will hold its annual holiday hiring event from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Spotsylvania Towne Centre and its locations throughout the metropolitan Washington area.
The retailer is seeking to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal positions for 2019 holiday shopping season at that location. Seasonal employees will serve customers on the selling floor and work in store operations positions, including fulfilling online orders.
Last year, 40 percent of seasonal hires by Macy’s phone team were extended a job offer within 48 hours of submitting an application, and about 1,000 seasonal hires were given permanent positions.
The retailer offers all employees a competitive hourly rate, a merchandise discount and access to flexible scheduling.
—Cathy Jett
