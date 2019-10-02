Wes Mayles

Culpeper Chamber of Commerce CEO Wes Mayles inside the tent at Culpeper Fest earlier this summer. Mayles announced his resignation as CEO on Wednesday to pursue another opportunity.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new chief executive.

Former Chamber President & CEO Wes Mayles announced his resignation from the post on Wednesday less than two years after his hiring in November 2017. He leaves to pursue another opportunity, according to a news release from Frankie Gilmore, chairwoman of the chamber board of directors.

“It’s been a great experience being part of the chamber, I have enjoyed working with its members and the community,” Mayles said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to my next chapter and wish the chamber all the best.”

Gilmore expressed the board’s appreciation for his tenure with the organization and wished him the best in his next endeavor.

The chamber of commerce board has begun planning for recruitment of a new executive, according to the release. In the meantime, it and staff are focused on the remaining chamber-hosted candidates’ forums – including one Thursday night featuring state candidates.

Other upcoming Culpeper Chamber of Commerce events include the Legislative Breakfast after the November election and the Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet Nov. 7 at the Germanna Daniel Technology Center. Award nominations are being accepted until Saturday.

Get our FredBiz Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments